Watch The Invisible Man, The Hunt and Emma at home starting today

The new normal appears to include a lot of Netflix and chill. Movie theaters are off the menu for a while, so in an effort to turn lemons into lemonade, some Hollywood studios are releasing movies to stream on the home market months earlier than planned. Typically, it can take up to half a year for a film to land on Netflix and elsewhere after exiting the theater. But without any crowds lining up for theatrical releases, some movies will be streaming the same day as the theatrical release.

Following in the footsteps of early releases for Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker and Frozen 2, The Hunt, The Invisible Man and Emma are available for streaming today, March 19 -- the same day they arrive in (mostly empty) theaters. Other recent films will be arriving soon as well; look for Birds of Prey, The Gentlemen, and Trolls World Tour to start streaming in the near future. Of course, not all movies are getting the early-release treatment. Major tentpole films like Furious 9 and the next Bond film have been punted until next year.

How to watch movies that are landing on streaming services early

Ready to settle down on the sofa and watch a Hollywood flick? At least for now, you can't buy any of these movies outright. Instead, you can rent them for $20 from any of your favorite streaming services including Amazon, Apple, Fandango, Google Play, Vudu and YouTube. Here's how to start screening all the movies we know about right now.

Emma

Based on the Jane Austen novel of the same name and directed by Autumn de Wilde, this movie stars Anya Taylor-Joy, Johnny Flynn, Josh O'Connor and Bill Nighy.

Rent: Amazon, Apple, Fandango Now, Google Play, Vudu, YouTube

The Hunt

Positioned by writers Nick Cuse and Damon Lindelof as a sort of satirical look at the political divide in modern American society, The Hunt is a horror movie starring Betty Gilpin, Emma Roberts and Hilary Swank.

Rent: Amazon, Apple, Fandango Now, Google Play, Vudu, YouTube

The Invisible Man

The latest remake of this classic horror tale, The Invisible Man was written and directed by Leigh Whannell and stars Elisabeth Moss, Aldis Hodge and Michael Dorman.

Rent: Amazon, Apple, Fandango Now, Google Play, Vudu, YouTube

Coming to streaming soon

Birds of Prey

The Gentlemen

Trolls World Tour

