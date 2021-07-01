Watch the flying car prototype that flew for 35 minutes

Klein Vision

Stefan Klein's AirCar completed a 35-minute flight on Monday from the international airport in Nitra, Slovakia, to the international airport in Bratislava, Slovakia. This was AirCar's 142nd landing.

The prototype flying car runs on regular petrol and is powered by a BMW engine. Klein says the car is capable of flying 600 miles at 8,200 feet, and can transition from car to aircraft in just shy of three minutes.

"There are about 40,000 orders of aircraft in the United States alone ... and if we convert 5% of those to change the aircraft for the flying car, we have a huge market," Anton Zajac, an investor of Klein Vision, the company behind AirCar, told the BBC.

The AirCar can hold a maximum of two people with a total weight of 440 pounds, and its highest in-flight speed is 118 mph. Unlike other flying car prototypes, AirCar isn't able to take off or land vertically, requiring a runway like a plane.

Klein's AirCar took two years to produce and cost just under $2 million. Morgan Stanley predicts the flying-car sector could be worth $1.5 trillion by 2040.