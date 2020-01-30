CBS

The second episode of the new Star Trek series, Picard, dropped today. Still haven't seen the first one? For a limited time, you can stream Star Trek: Picard Episode 1 in its entirety for free on YouTube. This marks the first time any part of the series has been available outside the CBS All Access streaming service. (Note that the series is produced by CBS, which owns CNET.)

Picard catches up with our beloved Enterprise captain 20 years after the events depicted in Star Trek Nemesis, the last film featuring the Next Generation cast. The first episode debuted to highly enthusiastic reviews; CNET's Richard Trenholm said it "charts a bold new course for Trek."

Read more: CNET's Star Trek: Picard review

I'll admit I had fairly low expectations, having been largely disappointed by the previous new Trek outing, Discovery. But I thoroughly enjoyed the first episode of Picard, which managed to be both fresh and familiar, smart and fun. I suspect you'll enjoy it as well.

I don't know how long the episode will be available on YouTube or whether CBS plans to release any additional ones there. (I doubt it.) If you want to make sure you can watch the entire series, a CBS All Access subscription costs $5.99 per month, or $9.99 if want commercial-free viewing.

Once you've had a chance to watch the first episode, hit the comments and let me know your thoughts!

Now playing: Watch this: Star Trek: Picard cast on the Borg and why this isn't...

