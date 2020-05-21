Marvel Studios

If you've sent actor Chris Pratt an email lately, you may want to resend it. On Wednesday, the Guardians of the Galaxy star accidentally deleted 51,000 emails, sharing the boneheaded moment in a video posted to his Instagram Stories. Although Instagram Stories only last for 24 hours, fans captured Pratt's stunned reaction and shared the video on social media.

Chris Pratt: I’m going to respond to all my unread emails



Also Chris Pratt: Accidentally deletes 51,000 emails pic.twitter.com/n7YKlTRvi2 — Chicks in the Office (@ChicksInTheOff) May 21, 2020

"Fifty-one thousand messages are in the trash," a bug-eyed Pratt says, as the number of emails rapidly shoots toward zero. "Oh fuck. What did I do? It's just deleting them all. All my email. Oh my god. This could be a real nightmare."

Pratt tries to look on the bright side, though. After sitting with a stunned look on his face, he finally shakes his head and declares, "Fresh start."

The whole mess began when Pratt's 7-year-old son, Jack, teased his dad for having 35,000 unread emails.

Apparently the actor was trying to sort through his massive mail log, setting a goal of dealing with 1,000 emails per day. But somehow, he ended up deleting everything.

Many fans wondered if Pratt might be able to just restore the emails from his trash folder. The video shows a heading of TRASH and the number of emails going down, which would seem to show he's emptying the entire trash folder, but he hasn't posted an update or clarification. Even if the email is retrievable, this seems like a very Star-Lord/Peter Quill type of mistake.

And if you're looking for an appropriate Guardians quote, you bet there's one. In the original 2014 film, Pratt's character slowly gives John C. Reilly the finger while telling him, "Oh, I'm sorry, I didn't know how this machine worked."

We get you, Quill. Machines are confusing.