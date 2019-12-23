Watch the 12 Days of Stranger Things Christmas

Screenshot by Corinne Reichert/CNET

Stranger Things is celebrating the holidays by rewording the Twelve Days of Christmas carol. In a video posted to YouTube Monday, the Netflix series takes footage and plot points from the third season of Stranger Things for the Twelve Days of Strange-mas song.

The new carol includes references to Eggos, Steve's Scoops Ahoy job, the snow ball, the mind flayer, Dustin's famous karaoke cover, three thirsty moms and Hopper's role as Eleven's dad.

The show, set in the 1980s, debuted on Netflix in July 2016. A second season followed in October 2017 and the most recent third season on July 4, 2019.

Stranger Things is coming back for a fourth season, with a teaser trailer released last month. Filled with creepy music, a clock, images of the Upside Down and the slogan "We're not in Hawkins anymore," we're expecting the new season to explore new locations. The first episode is titled The Hellfire Club.