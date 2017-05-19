Watch teen Mark Zuckerberg's reaction to getting into Harvard

Enlarge Image Facebook/Screenshot by CNET

Parents like to document important moments in their kid's lives. It was no different for Mark Zuckerberg's dad, Edward, who filmed his son's reaction to getting into Harvard in 2002. But the teen didn't exactly have the expected reaction.

Here are the highlights:

Teen Zuckerberg (quietly): "Yay. I got accepted."

Dad Zuckerberg (excitedly): "Are you serious?! Alright!!"

Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg, now 33, shared the video on Thursday with the caption: "My dad took this video when I got accepted to Harvard. Next week I'm going back for commencement to get my degree. #tbt"

Zuckerberg dropped out in 2005 to focus on his fledgling company. He is receiving an honorary degree as well as giving the commencement address to the class of 2017. No doubt his dad is very proud.