Watch Taylor Swift sing her 10 minute version of 'All Too Well' on Saturday Night Live

SNL

It wasn't enough that Taylor Swift released her rerecorded version of 2012 album Red on Friday. Not enough that she dominated social media discourse in its wake, with the whole internet going ballistic over her new ten minute version of All Too Well.



No, Taylor Swift had to cap it all off with a victory lap on Saturday Night Live, doing what very few artists have done before, taking a whole ten minutes to sing every last verse of the afore-mentioned All Too Well on the show.

It was pretty spectacular stuff. You can watch below.

Singing alongside the short movie she made for the new version of All Too Well, Swift took the whole ten minutes, which -- to be clear -- is not normal in TV world, where attention spans are short.

Swift also put in a great performance in what was probably one of the best SNL sketches of the season so far.

Please Don’t Destroy - Three Sad Virgins pic.twitter.com/soglibof4q — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) November 14, 2021

I don't really know how to explain this one, but it features Pete Davidson as an incredible bully, subtly ripping it out of other members of the cast. It's very good. Swift slams it all home at the end.

Colin Jost, on the Weekend Update section of the show, put it quite well: "I think the lesson we all learned this week is: never breakup with Swift or she will sing about you for 10 minutes on national television. At least return the scarf."

Yeah! Return the scarf you big balloon...