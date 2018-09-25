Watch Stranger Things kids get terrified in Stranger Things maze

You might think the Stranger Things kids are impossible to scare after all those hours they've spent slogging through the Upside Down. But a video released by Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights on Tuesday shows the young cast of the Netflix hit is just as ready to shriek at a good jump scare as the rest of us.

Three different Universal theme parks are featuring Stranger Things-themed mazes leading up to Halloween, and cast members Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas), Sadie Sink (Max), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin) and Priah Ferguson (Erica) took their turn shivering through what's likely the Hollywood location.

Check out the video for yourself to see McLaughlin so scared by a Demogorgon he lands on his butt on the ground. Ferguson runs into Sink's arms in terror, and Matarazzo comes face-to-face with a small mannequin of himself that McLaughlin promptly tries to shadow-box.

Halloween Horror Nights is already running in the Hollywood and Orlando theme parks, and begins Sept. 27 in Singapore.