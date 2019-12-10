CNET también está disponible en español.

How to watch: Sony's State of Play livestream will reveal upcoming PS4 games

Let's keep our fingers crossed for the Resident Evil 3 remake and Ghost of Tsushima.

Get ready to find out what PS4 games you'll be playing in the coming months.

The PS5 is coming next year, but Sony isn't done with PS4 just yet. Its State of Play livestream is happening Tuesday, and promises "around 20 minutes of new game reveals, release date announcements, new gameplay footage" and more. It's happening at 6:00 a.m. PT (9:00 a.m. ET/2 p.m. BST/1 a.m. Wednesday AEST), and we'll embed it below as soon as it's available.

Sony didn't mention any of the games we should expect to see, but our sister site GameSpot suggests that the unannounced Resident Evil 3 remake is a possibility. Final Fantasy 7 Remake  might also make an appearance, as could The Last of Us Part 2 and Ghost of Tsushima.

However, Sony has been clear that we shouldn't expect any updates related to its "next-gen plans" -- so no PS5 this time.