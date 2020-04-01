Watch Samuel L. Jackson deliver a poetic and profane warning to stay at home

Screenshot/CNET

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website

Samuel L. Jackson appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Tuesday, with a rather poetic request of viewers: "Stay the fuck at home."

The Avengers actor delivered a new spin on the humorous children's book Go the Fuck to Sleep (both versions written by Adam Mansbach), which he narrated, modifying into a profane public service announcement about the coronavirus. Rhyming, he asked people to help flatten the curve by not going out.

"Now technically I'm not a doctor, but most motherfuckers listen when I read a poem, so here I am, Sam fucking Jackson, imploring you: keep your ass at home," he read in between bleeps.

Jackson and Kimmel, who has been doing his show from his home, like many other late night talk show hosts, also discussed Netflix documentary series The Tiger King. The Tiger King is a 7-episode documentary about an eccentric big cat zoo owner named Joe Exotic.

"I thought I'd met all kinds of people in my travels, but that subset I have not run into," Jackson said.