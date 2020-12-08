Watch Ryan Reynolds break the 4th wall in 4K: Get the Deadpool Collection for $23

20th Century Fox

From the first moments of the first Deadpool film, you know you're watching something special. I remember my first time clearly: I had the privilege of attending a press screening on the lot at 20th Century Fox, and the hilarious, self-aware opening credits caught me completely off guard. And while it's impossible to recapture the magic of that first time, here's something that might help get you close. For a limited time, Best Buy has the , which is a savings of $20 off the regular price.

The discs are in glorious 4K, of course, which is put to great use in the Deadpool films, which really take advantage of all that resolution. In addition to the discs, the package includes a digital copy of each movie as well.

To be honest, I'd say it generally doesn't make a lot of sense to buy movies anymore; it's too cheap and easy to rent a film and stream it -- and honestly, how often will you rewatch it? Deadpool is an exception, though. This is a movie I could rewatch a dozen times without even starting to get tired of it. If you feel the same way, this is a good deal.

CNET's deal team scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and check out our CNET Coupons page for the latest promo codes from Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon and more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page.