Watch Ruby Rose suit up in new Batwoman trailer

Screenshot/CNET

Ruby Rose is putting on the batsuit in the trailer and first look videos for the CW's upcoming Batwoman series.

In the trailer, we see a Gotham where Batman himself in absent. Rose, as Kate Kane, finds her way into the Batcave and laments that no one is afraid anymore.

Looking at the Batsuit another character tells her: "The suit is literal perfection,"

"It will be, when it fits a woman," Rose says.