Watch: Pokemon Presents livestream promises news as Sword and Shield DLC arrives

The Pokemon Company promised us some news on Wednesday, with a livestream scheduled for 6 a.m. PT (9 a.m. ET/2 p.m. BST). It also happens to be the day The Isle of Armor, Pokemon Sword and Shield's first expansion, lands on Nintendo Switch.

"We have Pokemon news. You want Pokemon news," the company wrote in a Tuesday tweet. "Sounds to us like you should tune in tomorrow at 6 a.m. PDT for #PokemonPresents! What do you think, Trainers?"

Its Japanese Twitter account offered a little more detail -- the presentation will focus on the Sword and Shield expansion pass and last around 11 minutes.

The $30 pass includes The Isle of Armor and The Crown Tundra, which is scheduled to launch this fall. You can't buy them separately, so you're all in if you want an expanded Sword and Shield experience. Earlier this month, a trailer showcased several new Pokemon (including Galarian Slowbro), returning creatures, new features and fresh locations you'll get in the expansion.

Given the livestream's short length, it's unlikely we'll hear about upcoming games Pokemon Sleep and Detective Pikachu 2. We might find out when Pokemon Home will add Pokemon Go integration, which was promised when the cloud gaming service launched back in February.