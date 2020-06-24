Watch: Pokemon Presents livestream promises even more news

Deja vu, anyone? The Pokemon Company promised us a fresh helping of news on Wednesday, with a livestream scheduled for 6 a.m. PT (9 a.m. ET/2 p.m. BST). It comes exactly one week after its previous livestream, in which CEO Tsunekazu Ishihara revealed a bunch of new games.

"You want (more) Pokémon news. We have (more) Pokémon news," the company tweeted on Tuesday. "Tune in on June 24 at 6 a.m. PDT for another round of #PokemonPresents!"

The Japanese Twitter account noted that it'd last around 11 minutes, so it won't take up too much of your time. Last week's livestream was the same length, but Ishihara managed to pack in plenty of announcements like nostalgic New Pokemon Snap, tooth-brushing app Pokemon Smile, free-to-start puzzler Pokemon Cafe Mix and a Max Raid event in Nintendo Switch adventure Pokemon Sword and Shield.

He might reveal more details about The Crown Tundra, the second expansion for Sword and Shield. It's part of a $30 pass that also includes The Isle of Armor expansion, which came out last week.

It's been a while since we've had updates about upcoming games Pokemon Sleep and Detective Pikachu 2, and we still don't know when Pokemon Home will add Pokemon Go integration.