The Pokemon Company revealed some major new games for Nintendo Switch in a livestream Friday: Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl are coming out later this year, and Pokemon Legends: Arceus arrives in early 2022.

We also got a fresh trailer for New Pokemon Snap, which comes out April 30.

The livestream came a day before the 25th anniversary of Pokemon Red and Green's original release in Japan, which is being marked with a virtual Post Malone concert.