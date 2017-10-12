CNET

If suffering one of the worst hacks in history wasn't enough, Equifax may have been attacked yet again. Ars Technica reports that the company's website is serving up malicious software to visitors, spewing what's known as adware at their computers.

If the report is correct, recent visitors to the Equifax website directed to download looked like harmless Flash software but was actually a malicious piece of software known as Adware.Eorezo. To serve the adware up to visitors, the hackers appear to have redirected them from Equifax's site to shady web pages that host the malicious software.

A Equifax spokesperson acknowledged the problem, saying, "Our IT and Security teams are looking into this matter, and out of an abundance of caution have temporarily taken this page offline. When it becomes available or we have more information to share, we will."