Watch OS 5.1.1 is out after Apple's earlier update bricked some smartwatches

Josh Miller/CNET

Apple released its Watch OS 5.1 last week, but pulled the update shortly after it caused an endless boot loop (or bricking) for a number of Apple Watch Series 4 devices.

Now it seems like the problem has been fixed. On Monday, Apple released Watch OS 5.1.1. The new software brings features intended for the Watch OS 5.1 update, like improved fall detection.

Watch OS 5.1.1 also includes fixes for Walkie-Talkie and Activity award issues, according to Apple release notes seen by 9to5Mac.

The update should be available now for the Apple Watch Series 1 and later -- but not the original Apple Watch.

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.