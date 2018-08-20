Nvidia

Nvidia is kicking off Gamescom 2018 with a press event where we're hoping to see the rumoured GeForce RTX 2080 graphics card.

The event will be livestreamed today at 6 p.m. CET local time from Cologne, Germany. That's 9 a.m. PT, noon ET and 5 p.m. UK time. And you can watch it right here.

While earlier rumours suggested Nvidia will be announcing the GeForce GTX 1180 card, more recent leaks suggest the card will actually be called the RTX 2080. A dual-fan "Founder's Edition" RTX 2080 Ti has even broken cover, WCCFTech reports.

We'll be on the ground for Nvidia's event so we'll bring you all the news as it happens from Cologne. Keep your eyes on our Gamescom hub for all the gaming info from the show floor.