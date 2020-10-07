Watch: Nintendo Treehouse livestream to reveal more Hyrule Warriors: Age Of Calamity

Nintendo has been teasing Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity, the Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild prequel it revealed last month, for weeks, but the upcoming Nintendo Switch game is getting another major showcase Wednesday. The Nintendo Treehouse livestream will also feature Pikmin 3 Deluxe, a remastered version of the 2013 Wii U game.

It kicks off at 10 a.m. PT (1 p.m. ET/6 p.m. BST/ 3 a.m. Thursday AEST), and we've embedded it above so you can watch right here.

Pikmin 3 Deluxe comes out Oct. 30, while Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity arrives Nov. 20.