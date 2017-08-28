CNET también está disponible en español.

Watch the new 'Super Troopers 2' trailer on YouTube

The movie will hit theaters in April, but you can watch a trailer of the crime-fighting comedy troupe on YouTube.

"Super Troopers 2" will be released April 20. 

Did you love the first "Super Troopers" movie? Have you been waiting eagerly since 2001, when the Broken Lizard comedy troupe first said it would make a sequel? 

Well your wait is almost over, thanks to one of the most successful crowdfunding campaigns in filmmaking history. You can get a taste of what's in store in the first official trailer of "Super Troopers 2" now on YouTube. "You can see the rest of the jokes on 4.20.2018 #ShavetheDate," according to the YouTube teaser. 

There might never have been a sequel without support from fans of the original movie, who helped raise more than $4.6 million on the Indiegogo crowdfunding site. That makes "Super Troopers 2" second only to "Veronica Mars" in movie crowdfunding, which raised $5.7 million in a 2013 Kickstarter campaign. 

According to IMDb, the plot of the new movie involves a border dispute between the US and Canada, and a Highway Patrol station "in the disputed area." 

Let the hilarity begin. 

