CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

TV and Movies

Watch Netflix's colorful new intro that'll ease you into its originals

The ba-dum sound isn't going anywhere.

Netflix's original shows have a brand new intro unveiled Friday, which will change how shows like Stranger Things season 3 and new episodes of Black Mirror begin.

The new intro swaps out the white background with the Netflix logo for a black background with a red N. The N them zooms toward the screen, turning into a spectrum of colors as it gets closer.

The "ba-dum" sound remains, and isn't going anywhere.

Now playing: Watch this: Get the most out of Netflix with these tips
2:01
Next Article: Facebook earnings, user base jump even as scandals grow