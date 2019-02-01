Netflix's original shows have a brand new intro unveiled Friday, which will change how shows like Stranger Things season 3 and new episodes of Black Mirror begin.
The new intro swaps out the white background with the Netflix logo for a black background with a red N. The N them zooms toward the screen, turning into a spectrum of colors as it gets closer.
The "ba-dum" sound remains, and isn't going anywhere.
Watch Netflix's colorful new intro that'll ease you into its originals
