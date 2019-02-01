Watch Netflix's colorful new intro that'll ease you into its originals

SOME PERSONAL NEWS: Starting today there's a new logo animation before our originals. It shows the spectrum of stories, languages, fans, & creators that make Netflix beautiful — now on a velvety background to better set the mood.



And before you ask: no, the sound isn’t changing pic.twitter.com/itwYXRe6ZF — See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) February 1, 2019

Netflix's original shows have a brand new intro unveiled Friday, which will change how shows like Stranger Things season 3 and new episodes of Black Mirror begin.

The new intro swaps out the white background with the Netflix logo for a black background with a red N. The N them zooms toward the screen, turning into a spectrum of colors as it gets closer.

The "ba-dum" sound remains, and isn't going anywhere.