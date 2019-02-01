Esto también se puede leer en español.

Watch Netflix's colorful new intro that'll ease you into its originals

The ba-dum sound isn't going anywhere.

Netflix on Friday unveiled a new intro for its original series, which will change how shows like Stranger Things and Black Mirror begin.

The new intro swaps out the white background with the Netflix logo for a black background with a red N. The N them zooms toward the screen, turning into a spectrum of colors as it gets closer.

And the "ba-dum" sound isn't going anywhere.

