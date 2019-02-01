Watch Netflix's colorful new intro that'll ease you into its originals

SOME PERSONAL NEWS: Starting today there's a new logo animation before our originals. It shows the spectrum of stories, languages, fans, & creators that make Netflix beautiful — now on a velvety background to better set the mood.



And before you ask: no, the sound isn’t changing pic.twitter.com/itwYXRe6ZF — See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) February 1, 2019

Netflix on Friday unveiled a new intro for its original series, which will change how shows like Stranger Things and Black Mirror begin.

The new intro swaps out the white background with the Netflix logo for a black background with a red N. The N them zooms toward the screen, turning into a spectrum of colors as it gets closer.

And the "ba-dum" sound isn't going anywhere.