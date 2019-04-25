A timelapse video from the International Space Station's Twitter account Wednesday shows how a space freighter was installed on the ISS.
In the video, we see how the Northrup Cygnus freighter is bolted to the ISS's Unity module, which had a port that faces Earth.
According to NASA's blog, the Cygnus brought "close to 7,600 pounds of research and supplies to space station." That includes experiments on the immune system in space, a well as vascular aging. Cygnus will stay attached until July 23.
Discuss: Watch NASA timelapse of space freighter attaching to ISS
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.