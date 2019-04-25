CNET también está disponible en español.

Watch NASA timelapse of space freighter attaching to ISS

The Cygnus freighter is now installed on the ISS.

A space freighter attaches to the International Space Station.

A timelapse video from the International Space Station's Twitter account Wednesday shows how a space freighter was installed on the ISS.

In the video, we see how the Northrup Cygnus freighter is bolted to the ISS's Unity module, which had a port that faces Earth. 

According to NASA's blog, the Cygnus brought "close to 7,600 pounds of research and supplies to space station." That includes experiments on the immune system in space, a well as vascular aging. Cygnus will stay attached until July 23. 

