Watch NASA timelapse of space freighter attaching to ISS

A timelapse video from the International Space Station's Twitter account Wednesday shows how a space freighter was installed on the ISS.

In the video, we see how the Northrup Cygnus freighter is bolted to the ISS's Unity module, which had a port that faces Earth.

This time-lapse video shows the @NorthropGrumman #Cygnus space freighter after its robotic capture April 19, 2019, and being maneuvered toward its final installation position on the Unity module’s Earth-facing port. pic.twitter.com/lnufRgxKDi — Intl. Space Station (@Space_Station) April 24, 2019

According to NASA's blog, the Cygnus brought "close to 7,600 pounds of research and supplies to space station." That includes experiments on the immune system in space, a well as vascular aging. Cygnus will stay attached until July 23.