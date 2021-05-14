NASA

Welcome to Mars

You can't go to Mars (yet), but you can pretend like you're chilling on the red planet with a new NASA's 3D video of the historic Ingenuity helicopter's dramatic third flight. You just need some old-fashioned red and blue 3D glasses to enjoy the full experience.

The footage comes from the Perseverance rover's mast-mounted camera system, which witnessed the April 25 flight. "Seeing the sequence is a bit like standing on the Martian surface next to Perseverance and watching the flight firsthand," NASA said in a statement on Wednesday.

If you don't have a pair of 3D glasses left over from when you last saw Creature from the Black Lagoon, you can follow NASA's instructions for making your own. You'll need to have some red and cyan cellophane sheets handy and be able to print the template on card stock or similarly stiff paper.

The wildly successful Ingenuity technology demonstration has proven that powered, controlled flight is achievable on Mars. The rotorcraft completed its first one-way trip across Mars last week and is now set to enter a new demonstration phase of its mission.

With the 3D video, you can enjoy the journey in a new, more immersive way. There's no soundtrack for this flight, but you can always go listen to the chopper's gentle hum as captured by Perseverance during its fourth flight. These are the sights and sounds of science working beautifully on another planet.

