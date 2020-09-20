Disney and Marvel have a had a pretty big week.
There's been Mulan, a new trailer for The Mandalorian, and some news tidbits for The Falcon and The Winter Soldier. Now it's WandaVision's turn in the spotlight, with Marvel releasing a brand new trailer for the show.
Still no official release date though, but according to reports, Disney is still on track for December 2020.
Disney also released a brand new poster for the show.
Hopefully Disney will come through with an official release date soon.
Discuss: Watch Marvel's new trailer for WandaVision on Disney Plus
