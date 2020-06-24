More than a year after the E3 reveal of Marvel's Avengers got a mixed reaction, the game's developers will showcase its co-op mode in a "War Table" livestream. It's happening at 10 a.m. PT (1 p.m. ET/6 a.m. BST) on Wednesday.
It hits PS4 and Xbox One on Sept. 4. Publisher Square Enix also said next gen versions will come to PS5 and Xbox Series X when they're released this holiday season.
Discuss: How to watch Marvel's Avengers War Table livestream
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.