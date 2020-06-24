CNET también está disponible en español.

How to watch Marvel's Avengers War Table livestream

Developers will show fresh gameplay and the co-op mode.

More than a year after the E3 reveal of Marvel's Avengers got a mixed reaction, the game's developers will showcase its co-op mode in a "War Table" livestream. It's happening at 10 a.m. PT (1 p.m. ET/6 a.m. BST) on Wednesday.

It hits PS4 and Xbox One on Sept. 4. Publisher Square Enix also said next gen versions will  come to PS5 and Xbox Series X when they're released this holiday season. 