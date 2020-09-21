CNET también está disponible en español.

Watch Marvel's first WandaVision trailer, coming soon on Disney Plus

No news on WandaVision's release date, but apparently Disney is still aiming for 2020.

WandaVision should be ready for December 2020. Hopefully!

 Disney/Marvel

Disney and Marvel have a had a pretty big week.

There's been Mulan, a new trailer for The Mandalorian, and some news tidbits for The Falcon and The Winter Soldier. Now it's WandaVision's turn in the spotlight, with Marvel releasing a brand new trailer for the show.

Still no official release date though, but according to reports, Disney is still on track for December 2020.

Disney also released a brand new poster for the show.

Hopefully Disney will come through with an official release date soon.

