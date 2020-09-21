Watch Marvel's first WandaVision trailer, coming soon on Disney Plus

Disney/Marvel

Disney and Marvel have a had a pretty big week.

There's been Mulan, a new trailer for The Mandalorian, and some news tidbits for The Falcon and The Winter Soldier. Now it's WandaVision's turn in the spotlight, with Marvel releasing a brand new trailer for the show.

Still no official release date though, but according to reports, Disney is still on track for December 2020.

Disney also released a brand new poster for the show.

#WandaVision, an Original Series from Marvel Studios, is coming soon to #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/GtlzbAaKUX — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) September 21, 2020

Hopefully Disney will come through with an official release date soon.