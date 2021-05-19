Watch Loki get booked into the Time Variance Authority in new teaser

In a new teaser for the Disney Plus show Loki, the god of mischief seems to be in a pinch, once taken into custody by the Time Variance Authority.
The clip, out Wednesday, shows Loki being greeted by a cartoon clock with a disarming southern accent called Miss Minutes who tells him, "we'll get you in front of a judge in no time" as a machine zaps his clothes off in favor of a jump suit.
We also see TVA Time Keeper Owen Wilson scolding Loki, saying, "You put our timeline in chaos" and enlisting Loki in putting it back in order.
Loki is the latest installment of Marvel shows to hit Disney Plus, following WandaVision and The Falcon and The Winter Soldier. It starts streaming on June 9.