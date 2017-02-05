New 'Logan' Super Bowl trailer is unnecessary but welcome

Snapchat's not just for sexting anymore

A quick trailer for upcoming superhero film "Logan" hit during Sunday's big game, sans Johnny Cash but with a lot of violence. And it gave us our first look at Caliban.

The trailer is only 30 seconds long, but Hugh Jackman as Wolverine gets to pull out the claws for some fierce fighting nonetheless. We also see new harrowing footage of Professor X, played by Patrick Stewart, and a (scared?) Caliban, played by Stephen Merchant, stuffed in the back seat.

But is Caliban actually scared? We'll find out more when "Logan" opens in theaters worldwide March 1.

