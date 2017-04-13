We know, you're mostly just waiting for the rumored trailer for "Episode VIII: The Last Jedi" to be revealed. But Star Wars Celebration 2017, which kicked off Thursday in Orlando, Florida, has plenty going on beyond the hype for this year's entry in the film series.

One of the big reveals, the first trailer for Star Wars Battlefront II, leaked earlier this week. But there will still be panels featuring prequel trilogy highlights Ian McDiarmid (Palpatine) and Ray Park (Darth Maul), a preview of the next season of "Star Wars Rebels" and a big closing ceremony.

But for everything on the horizon, there's a bittersweet undertone to the celebration. Carrie Fisher passed away in December, and a heartfelt tribute to her came out earlier Thursday, ahead of Friday's tribute panel.

Here's the schedule of major panels planned for the livestream embedded above, including those that happened earlier Thursday:

Thursday

11 a.m. ET Star Wars 40th anniversary celebration

1:30 p.m. ET Dave Filoni: Animated Origins and Unexpected Fates

3:15 p.m. ET Ian McDiarmid: Tales from the Dark Side

5 p.m. ET Ray Park: Prepare to be Mauled

Friday

11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. ET "The Last Jedi" panel

5:30 p.m. ET Carrie Fisher tribute

Saturday

11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. ET "Star Wars Rebels" season 4 sneak peek

2:30 p.m. ET Battlefront II panel

Sunday

4 p.m. ET Celebration Orlando closing ceremony

And stay tuned through the week as we tackle updates that come from the celebration.