Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin launches New Shepard from Texas

Blue Origin

Blue Origin reached space for the first time in six months with the Wednesday launch of its New Shepard rocket.

The rocket company -- which is owned by Amazon boss Jeff Bezos -- sent eight NASA-sponsored research projects up to spend a little time at the edge of space before smoothly returning to Earth.

It was New Shepard's 10th mission (NS-10) and originally set for December, but halted due to "a ground infrastructure issue." The mission was rescheduled for Monday, but wind forecasts pushed it again to Wednesday.

The reusable rocket reached its apogee and fell back to Earth, using its booster engine to cushion its landing and remain upright.

The research projects, which were kept in an unmanned crew capsule that separated from the rocket around 66 miles (107 km) up, got three to four minutes of microgravity before a trio of parachutes brought them gently back down.

Blue Origin streamed the launch on YouTube, and a handy gauge at the side of the screen showed the various stages -- liftoff, max Gs, main engine cutoff, the capsule's separation from the booster and the apogee, followed by those of the return to Earth -- the deployment of its wedge fins and drag brake, the boosters restarting, the New Shepard touchdown and the crew capsule's arrival.

