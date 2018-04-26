A top Facebook exec today faces a grilling from the British government over the Cambridge Analytica scandal and the impact of "fake news" on the democratic process.

Facebook CTO Mike Schroepfer appeared before the UK inquiry in place of the social network's CEO Mark Zuckerberg, who testified in front of US Congress for two straight days two weeks ago but snubbed an invitation to talk with the British government.

Watch the video of Schroepfer appearing before a UK government inquiry into fake news below.

As protestors appeared outside the inquiry in Westminster wearing Zuckerberg masks and t-shirts reading "Fix Fakebook", committee chair Damian Collins MP pressed Schroepfer on the social networks policies around political advertising. He continued by questioning Schroepfer about interference in western democracy by Russian-backed organisation the Internet Research Agency.

Schroepfer repeatedly claimed that the best way to fight fake news is to identify and ban bad guys rather than adjusting the way political adverts are shown in our newsfeeds. He insisted that ads appearing in newsfeeds was the best customer experience because we can just scroll past the ones we don't like, just like we'd scroll past a friend's third cat video of the day.

The UK inquiry into fake news began before the current Cambridge Analytica scandal emerged, which saw Facebook users' data passed to companies seeking to influence democratic processes like the Brexit referendum or US Presidential Election. Facebook's UK policy director Simon Milner and head of product policy Monika Bicker have previously answered questions, but Collins has repeatedly urged the Facebook CEO himself to step up.

"Given the seriousness of these issues we still believe that Mark Zuckerberg is the right person to give evidence, and would like him to confirm if he will make himself available to the Committee," said Collins when Zuckerberg rejected his last invitation. "He stated in interviews that if he is the right person to appear he will appear. We think he is the right person."

Earlier this week, the inquiry questioned another key player in the recent scandal, Aleksandr Kogan, who moved Facebook users' data to Cambridge Analytica. Kogan played down the accuracy of his data and accused other players in the scandal of lying.

Cambridge Analytica: Everything you need to know about Facebook's data mining scandal.

iHate: CNET looks at how intolerance is taking over the internet.