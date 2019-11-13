Watch Kristen Bell and Jimmy Fallon belt out Disney classics

Screenshot/CNET

Having covered such histories as rap, dance and TV theme songs, The Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon tackled a new medley of well-loved music -- Disney songs.

Joined by Kristen Bell, who lends her voice to the upcoming Disney movie Frozen 2, the pair sang their way from "When You Wish Upon a Star" to, well, Frozen's "Let it Go." In between they packed in songs from Snow White, Mary Poppins, Pocahontas and even newer movies like Coco.

Bell voices the character of Anna in Frozen. The sequel, Frozen 2, hits theaters Nov. 22 in the US and UK and Dec. 26 in Australia.