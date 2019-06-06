Whether Keanu Reeves is delivering violent vengeance as disgruntled hitman John Wick, fighting the Matrix as hacker hero Neo, or time traveling as the clueless teen Ted Logan, he's always had a knack for making a memorable movie entrance.
In the new Netflix film Always Be My Maybe (starring Ali Wong and Randall Park), Reeves plays Wong's romantic interest, an annoying hipster version of himself. But what steals the movie is Reeves' hilarious slow-motion walk into the restaurant with the song "Sail" by Awolnation playing in the background.
Now Reeves' slo-mo strut has its own Twitter account -- Keanu Reeves Walking to Music -- that replays the movie's comedic scene using different music soundtracks.
Remarkably, Reeves' walk remains cool regardless of what music it's set to.
Some of the best examples include Reeves strutting his stuff to the songs Hypnotize by Notorious BIG, Whatta Man by Salt-N-Pepa, Kokomo by The Beach Boys, Need You Tonight by INXS and Blue Monday by New Order, just to name a few.
Got more song ideas for Reeves' walk?
