Watch Jurassic World: Dominion's epic 5 minute trailer

Jurassic World: Dominion hits theatres in June 2022, but the new five minute trailer? That's set 65 million years in the past.

So it's a prologue of sorts -- maybe the most extreme prologue ever made! It's glorious and you can watch below.

This five minute prologue was previously exclusive to IMAX, paired with screenings of F9, and shows the journey of the mosquito used to clone dinosaurs in the Jurassic World/Jurassic Park universe.

Jurassic World: Dominion is being directed by Colin Trevorrow, and will also star Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard from previous movies in the Jurassic World series. Incredibly, Jurassic World Dominion is bringing back some of the cast from the original Steven Spielberg classic Jurassic Park including Sam Neill, Jeff Goldblum and Laura Dern.