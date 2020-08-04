Watch JFK discuss Rick and Morty in deepfake

Bettmann/Getty

Deepfake technology is best known for its use in celebrity pornography, fake news, hoaxes and financial fraud. It's also... been used to manipulate footage of President John F. Kennedy's address to the nation in 1963 from Washington about civil rights -- to have him talk about adult cartoon Rick and Morty.

You'll hear him say Rick's catch phrase, "Wubba Lubba dub dub," early on in the video.

This... odd yet captivating experience comes from YouTuber Ekian M, who posted the deepfake on Aug. 2. Using artificial intelligence to alter the original footage, they have JFK explain the need for a high IQ to understand Rick and Morty, a cartoon on Adult Swim co-created by Community's Dan Harmon.

Elsewhere in pop culture, deepfakes have been used to insert different actors into famous roles in movies like Harry Potter and Terminator. MIT dug up the disturbing side of the technology by having President Nixon say Apollo 11 had failed.

But in this case, JFK, who was assassinated the same year as his civil rights address, just wants to talk about his love for a certain show.

"I loved it when Rick er, um, turned himself into a pickle. It was the funniest shit I've ever seen."