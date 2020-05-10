Watch how Disney plans to re-open its Shanghai park

Getty Images

While we currently have no real idea when Disney will be able to open up its theme parks around the world, particularly in the US, Disney's Shanghai park is set to reopen on Monday this week.

In preparation for the opening Andrew Bolstein, senior VP of operations for the park, took journalists on a tour, to show how the park would be operated as it attempts to return to normality during the coronavirus outbreak.

As part of the re-opening an instructional video, explaining the rules and regulations around attending the park, has been released. It makes for fascinating viewing, providing an insight into what attending a theme park, post-COVID-19, might end up looking like.

The video shows how to book, how to use a "Health QR code" required for entry and how to maintain distance while queueing, going on the rides and eating at the restaurants.

Disney CEO Bob Chapek recently commented on possible timelines for the re-opening of other Theme Parks, but refused to drawn on specifics.

"While it's too early to predict when we'll be able to begin resuming all of our operations, we are evaluating a number of different scenarios to ensure a cautious sensible and deliberate approach to the eventual reopening of our parks," he said.

Tickets for the first few days of the Shanghai Park re-opening are already sold out.