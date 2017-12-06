Watch Amazon totally freak out cafe customers (just for fun)

Technically Incorrect offers a slightly twisted take on the tech that's taken over our lives.

Amazon

If Jeremy Clarkson and his fellow mature schoolboy presenters were to create a stunt designed to go viral, it might look something like this.

To celebrate the second season of "The Grand Tour", which comes to Amazon Prime on Dec. 8, the company thought it would stun some unsuspecting coffee drinkers.

Because clearly they needed an additional jolt.

Here was what seemed to be an ordinary New York café, full of people leading their ordinary New York lives. Which, for many, appears to involve not much more than staring into their MacBooks.

You'd think they might have had a clue that this establishment would be a little different given its name was The Grand Tour Café.

At the blare of a siren, all hell was let loose upon them. For the café suddenly turned into a go-kart track complete with motorized furniture.

The mayhem was absolute.

Half the customers were whizzing around on their chairs, sofas and ottomans. Of course, they were actors who'd been trained on the machines. The other half, however, perhaps pondered why Starbucks had never thought of this.

The twisted brain behind all this was Michael Krivicka. He's the architect of many celebrated viral stunts such as the strange psychic and her Ouija board and the electronics store that's suddenly invaded by a character from a horror movie.

The go-kart sofas, armchairs and other furniture were the work of A2ZFZ. You might remember these dastardly people. They're the ones who built the infamous Hum Rider for Verizon. You know, the weird Hummer-like thing that soared over traffic.

"People's reactions were all very similar," Krivicka told me of the motorized café. "They said 'where can I get these chairs?' or 'I gotta have one of these!' Most customers said that every coffee shop should have these."

Oh, I don't know about that.

These go-karting furniture pieces seem to have brought out the malicious abandon in some humans. Who could possibly cope with this craziness every morning?

It's bad enough standing in line behind someone who doesn't know if they want the butter or the chocolate croissant with their soy latte.