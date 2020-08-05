Watch: Galaxy Z Fold 2, Note 20, Tab S7 launch today at Samsung Unpacked

For its annual August Samsung Unpacked event, the company promised us at least five new devices, and delivered with the Galaxy Z Fold 2, a couple of Galaxy Note 20 models, Galaxy Buds Live, Galaxy Tab S7 and S7 Plus, Galaxy Watch 3 and more. Following similar events by companies like Apple, which have shifted events online due to the coronavirus pandemic, Samsung is streaming the event live from South Korea.

The company faces the same problems a lot of phone companies are facing: Selling the high-end Note 20 and Z Fold 2 in a pandemic.

Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra

Samsung says it's the best camera it's put in a phone thus far, claims the new S Pen is more precise (with a drop to 9ms latency), a 240Hz screen on the Ultra for less latency in screen updates for gaming, along with a partnership for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate that includes Xbox Game Streaming (nee xCloud) for three months. And that's just not for the new phones -- it's for all Galaxy devices.

This is a developing story. The original post follows

Samsung will host its Unpacked event today, during which the Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Z Fold 2 are expected to be announced. The timing of the August livestream is curious, because Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Flip 5G just a couple weeks back. (The Flip 5G is an update to the Galaxy Z Flip, which launched earlier this year.) Samsung's Unpacked event takes place virtually at 10 a.m. ET/7 a.m. PT. It follows similar events by companies like Apple, which have shifted events online due to the coronavirus pandemic. Samsung will stream the event live from South Korea.

But you can join CNET before, during and after the event on its livestream hosted by Senior Editors Iyaz Akhtar and Bridget Carey, along with Editor At Large Jeff Bakalar. Senior Reporter Shara Tibken will make a special guest appearance before the event.

In a post in Samsung's online newsroom, the head of Samsung's mobile business, Tae-moon Roh, shared that the company will introduce five new devices at the event. Leaks and rumors point to two Galaxy Note 20 devices and the Galaxy Z Fold 2, which would be a follow-up to last year's Galaxy Fold.

Members of the media received an Unpacked event invitation with a picture of a copper-colored liquid splash. This could be a clue to the color of some, if not all of the new devices that will be announced. The video above shows the tip of an S-Pen stylus that comes with Galaxy Note devices. A circular drop of the copper-colored liquid drips from its tip.

Samsung will host a livestream of the event on its website.

