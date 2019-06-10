Watch every E3 video game trailer from Square Enix, Ubisoft, Bethesda and Microsoft's E3 conferences

Josh Miller/CNET

E3 is big. A lot is happening. And if you're not paying attention to every single conference, you're going to miss stuff. That's why this post exists! To help you play catch up!

There's been a lot! Microsoft just dropped a ton of new stuff and EA showed their wares. More recently we've seen what Square Enix and Ubisoft have to offer.

Nintendo is still to come, but for now, here's all the trailers you need to see so far, in alphabetical order.

Apex Legends

Baldur's Gate III

Blair Witch

Bleeding Edge

Borderlands 3

Chivalry 2

Control

CrossfireX

Cyberpunk 2077

Deathloop

Destiny 2: Shadowkeep

Destroy All Humans Remake

Doom Eternal

Dying Light 2

Elden Ring

Elder Scrolls Blades

Elder Scrolls Online

Fallout 76

FIFA 20

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Final Fantasy XIV

Gears 5

Ghost Recon: Breakpoint

Ghostwire Tokyo

Gods & Monsters

Gylt

Halo Infinite

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Madden 20

Marvel's Avengers

Microsoft Flight Simulator

Minecraft Dungeons

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

The Outer Worlds

Outriders

Project Scarlet

Psychonauts 2

Rainbow Six: Quarantine

Roller Champions

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

The Sims 4: Island Living

The Division 2

Vampire The Masquerade: Bloodlines 2

Watch Dogs: Legion

Wolfenstein Youngblood

Upcoming E3 press conferences



Saturday, June 8

Electronic Arts -- The game maker showed off 15 minutes of gameplay for its upcoming adventure game, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. It also announced new features for its free-to-download Apex Legends last-man-standing battle royale game, offering a new character and weapon to play with. The company also showed off a new paid update for The Sims 4, called Island Living, that brings the series to a tropical beach. Finally, the company did discuss drama over the mixed reviews for its Anthem action adventure game, saying it "learned a lot" and had more updates and features planned soon.



Sunday, June 9

Monday, June 10

Tuesday, June 11

Nintendo (livestream only) -- 9 a.m. PT (noon ET)

We're there

CNET will be on the ground, covering covering E3 2019 alongside our sister site, Gamespot. We'll update this page throughout the show as more games are announced.