Watch every E3 video game trailer from Square Enix, Ubisoft, Bethesda and Microsoft's E3 conferences

Marvel's Avengers, Final Fantasy 7 Remake, Watch Dogs: Legion, Halo Infinite, Gears 5, Borderlands 3, Cyberpunk 2077. All the trailers you need to see are right here!

Josh Miller/CNET

E3 is big. A lot is happening. And if you're not paying attention to every single conference, you're going to miss stuff. That's why this post exists! To help you play catch up!

There's been a lot! Microsoft just dropped a ton of new stuff and EA showed their wares. More recently we've seen what Square Enix and Ubisoft have to offer. 

Nintendo is still to come, but for now, here's all the trailers you need to see so far, in alphabetical order.

Apex Legends

Baldur's Gate III

Blair Witch

Bleeding Edge

Borderlands 3

Chivalry 2

Control

CrossfireX

Cyberpunk 2077

Deathloop

Destiny 2: Shadowkeep

Destroy All Humans Remake

Doom Eternal

Dying Light 2

Elden Ring

Elder Scrolls Blades

Elder Scrolls Online

Fallout 76

FIFA 20

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Final Fantasy XIV

Gears 5

Ghost Recon: Breakpoint

Ghostwire Tokyo

Gods & Monsters

Gylt

Halo Infinite

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Madden 20

Marvel's Avengers

Microsoft Flight Simulator

Minecraft Dungeons

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

The Outer Worlds

Outriders

Project Scarlet

Psychonauts 2

Rainbow Six: Quarantine

Roller Champions

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

The Sims 4: Island Living

The Division 2

Vampire The Masquerade: Bloodlines 2

Watch Dogs: Legion

Wolfenstein Youngblood

Upcoming E3 press conferences

Saturday, June 8

Sunday, June 9

Monday, June 10

  • PC Gaming Show -- This annual PC Gaming Show is held at a theater a short walk from the Los Angeles Convention Center, but still draws a large crowd, filling the 1,700-person capacity Mayan Theater in downtown Los Angeles. Inside, the usual suspects, from Halo to Doom, were nowhere to be found. Instead, the crowd cheered for PC-centric games including Zombie Army 4Baldur's Gate 3 and Terraria: Journey's End. (No, the game sequel problem isn't any better on PCs.) The highlight was a brief on-stage appearance by legendary game designer Yu Suzuki, responsible for classic such as Hang-On and Virtua Fighter. His long-awaited Shenmue 3 is expected in November, 18 years after Shenmue 2. 
  • Ubisoft -- The French gaming giant announced its next big dystopian hacking adventure game, Watch Dogs: Legion, launching March 2020. The new game is set in near-future post-Brexit London, where the economy is failing and government is breaking down. The company also announced a new television show, called Mythic Quest, that will launch on Apple TV Plus. And it celebrated the 10th anniversary of its Just Dance party games. 
  • Square Enix -- 6 p.m. PT (9 p.m. ET)

Tuesday, June 11

  • Nintendo (livestream only) -- 9 a.m. PT (noon ET)

We're there

CNET will be on the ground, covering covering E3 2019 alongside our sister site, Gamespot. We'll update this page throughout the show as more games are announced.

