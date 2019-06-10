Watch every E3 video game trailer from Microsoft's Xbox conference, Ubisoft, Bethesda, EA Play and more

E3 is big. A lot is happening. And if you're not paying attention to every single conference, you're going to miss stuff. That's why this post exists! To help you play catch up!
There's been a lot! Microsoft just dropped a ton of new stuff and EA showed their wares yesterday. We still have Bethesda's conference to come today and we have Nintendo tomorrow!
A lot more still to come, but for now, here's all the trailers you need to see so far, in alphabetical order.
Apex Legends
Baldur's Gate III
Blair Witch
Bleeding Edge
Borderlands 3
Chivalry 2
Control
CrossfireX
Cyberpunk 2077
Deathloop
Destiny 2: Shadowkeep
Destroy All Humans Remake
Doom Eternal
Dying Light 2
Elden Ring
Elder Scrolls Blades
Elder Scrolls Online
Fallout 76
FIFA 20
Final Fantasy VII Remake
Gears 5
Ghost Recon: Breakpoint
Ghostwire Tokyo
Gods & Monsters
Gylt
Halo Infinite
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
Madden 20
Microsoft Flight Simulator
Minecraft Dungeons
Ori and the Will of the Wisps
The Outer Worlds
Project Scarlet
Psychonauts 2
Rainbow Six: Quarantine
Roller Champions
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
The Sims 4: Island Living
The Division 2
Vampire The Masquerade: Bloodlines 2
Watch Dogs: Legion
Wolfenstein Youngblood
Upcoming E3 press conferences
Saturday, June 8
- Electronic Arts -- The game maker showed off 15 minutes of gameplay for its upcoming adventure game, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. It also announced new features for its free-to-download Apex Legends last-man-standing battle royale game, offering a new character and weapon to play with. The company also showed off a new paid update for The Sims 4, called Island Living, that brings the series to a tropical beach. Finally, the company did discuss drama over the mixed reviews for its Anthem action adventure game, saying it "learned a lot" and had more updates and features planned soon.
Sunday, June 9
- Microsoft / Xbox -- The gaming giant's biggest news was Project Scarlett, its next-generation Xbox, coming in 2020. The new device is up to 4x more powerful, the company said, and like the next-gen PlayStation it'll include a fast non-mechanical SSD hard drive, and it'll be powered by custom innards built with the help of chipmaker AMD. The company also announced that Halo Infinite will launch alongside Project Scarlett next year. Meantime, Microsoft is starting public tests of its Project xCloud streaming service in October, promising people the ability to play high end games on their mobile devices while away from home. While fans wait, Microsoft announced an update to its Xbox Elite Controller Series 2 as well as a slew of new games. And action star Keanu Reeves, fresh off the success of John Wick Chapter 3: Parabellum, was on stage to announce his involvement with Cyberpunk 2077, which is coming next year.
- Bethesda -- Bethesda kicked off its event with humility over the mixed response to Fallout 76, but quickly went back on the offensive. Fallout 76 got a new Battle Royale mode, Wolfenstein Youngblood received a new trailer and a co-op mode. We got a new game called Deathloop from the clever folks behind Dishonored and Bethesda introduced us to Orion, a piece of tech from ID Software designed to make game streaming better on services like Google Stadia. The lion's share of attention, however, went to Doom Eternal, which looked fantastic in both single player and multiplayer.
Monday, June 10
- PC Gaming Show -- 10 a.m. PT (1 p.m. ET)
- Ubisoft -- The French gaming giant announced its next big dystopian hacking adventure game, Watch Dogs: Legion, launching March 2020. The new game is set in near-future post-Brexit London, where the economy is failing and government is breaking down. The company also announced a new television show, called Mythic Quest, that will launch on Apple TV Plus. And it celebrated the 10th anniversary of its Just Dance party games.
- Square Enix -- 6 p.m. PT (9 p.m. ET)
Tuesday, June 11
- Nintendo (livestream only) -- 9 a.m. PT (noon ET)
We're there
CNET will be on the ground, covering covering E3 2019 alongside our sister site, Gamespot. We'll update this page throughout the show as more games are announced.
