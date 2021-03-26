You can play Watch Dogs: Legion for free all weekend

Ubisoft

Watch Dogs: Legion got a free trial just in time for the weekend, Ubisoft revealed. It runs until 7 a.m. PT Monday for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC.

The trial lets you get in on all the open-world activities, like playing darts at the pub and participating in bare-knuckle fights, explore four of London's eight boroughs and play around half of the campaign. You can also try the game's online mode.

If this taster leaves you looking for more, you can buy the full version and carry over your progress.