Watch Dogs Legion leaks on Amazon ahead of E3

Ubisoft

Almost exactly a week prior to Ubisoft's E3 press conference on June 10, a listing for what could be the company's big reveal showed up on Amazon's UK site.

A listing for Watching Dogs Legion went live on Amazon UK Monday evening but has since been removed from the site. The third game of the Ubisoft series will change the setting from the present day US to London in the future, according to the listing. The game was priced at £57.99, which equals about $73, but it's more likely the US price will be $59.99. There was no release date on the listing.

Amazon UK

The Watch Dogs Legion listing describes the gameplay as, "Play as anyone. Every individual you meet in the open world, has a full set of animations, voice over, character traits and visuals that are generated and guided by gameplay systems."

Previous Watch Dogs games had players in the role of a master hacker who used their smartphones to hack into various devices such as surveillance cameras, cars and other people's phones. This new form of gameplay could mean characters in the game are hackable via biometric devices since it may take place sometime in the future.

Ubisoft has yet to confirm Watch Dogs Legion and didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. The publisher's E3 press conference starts at 1 p.m. PT/ 4 p.m. ET.

Amazon didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.