You're no doubt ready for a fresh dose of Cyberpunk 2077, and developer CD Projekt Red will oblige on Thursday. Its Night City Wire livestream is happening at 9 a.m. PT (12 p.m. ET/5 p.m. BST/2 a.m. Friday AEST), and the video is embedded above.
It'll last about 25 minutes, include a fresh trailer and developers will reveal a gameplay element called "braindance," as noted by CNET sister site GameSpot.
Last week, the neon-tinged first-person RPG -- which is coming to PS4, Xbox One and PC -- was again delayed, from Sept. 18 to Nov. 19. This adaption of tabletop series Cyberpunk 2020 stole the show at last year's E3 gaming conference when a breathtaking Keanu Reeves stepped onto the stage. He'll play Johnny Silverhand, one of your allies in the game.
Discuss: Watch Cyberpunk 2077's Night City Wire livestream
