Watch comedian Demi Adejuyigbe's lively Sept. 21 tribute to Earth, Wind & Fire

Screenshot by Abrar Al-Heeti/CNET

It's that time of year again: Sept. 21, also known as Earth, Wind & Fire Day, a date referenced in the band's iconic song September. To mark the occasion, comedian and writer Demi Adejuyigbe released his annual tribute to the popular tune, a YouTube video featuring elaborate dance moves, flashy lights, sweet special effects and imaginative sets.

Adejuyigbe has been releasing his 9/21 videos for the last six years, racking up millions of views. It's become one of those internet sensations that you didn't see coming. The videos started off very simple -- just a guy in his home -- and got more involved every year. This year's video takes everything to a new level.

It's not just about the infectious music and slick dance moves. Adejuyigbe is once again using his video to highlight three charities. First is Imagine Water Works, a nonprofit based in New Orleans helping with disaster response to Hurricane Ida. The second charity is West Fund, a nonprofit providing abortion access in West Texas, following the state's ban on abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy. Lastly, Adejuyigbe is working to support the Sunrise Movement, an advocacy group for political action on climate change.

To raise money for the charities, the comedian is raffling off a painting of a red jersey with "Sept 21" written on it, to "commemorate the end of the September videos." (He says that this year's video will be his last.) So far, this year's fundraiser has brought in more than $360,000. To donate, go to Sept21st.com. Each $10 donation scores you a raffle ticket.

You can watch this year's September video here:

And here are videos from the last few years: