Watch classic MLB games every night on YouTube, Facebook and Twitter

Getty Images

Major League Baseball is attempting to fill the void of this baseball-less spring by opening its vaults to past seasons and classic games throughout its history. First, it opened up the archives to MLB.TV for the past two seasons. And now you can watch classic games on MLB's YouTube, Facebook and Twitter pages in a new series it's calling #MLBAtHome. The games start at 7 p.m. ET (4 p.m. PT) each night and are available to watch after they are first shown.

Read more: 9 baseball movies to watch while you wait for the season to start

Last night, it showed not a game but last year's Home Run Derby where Mets slugger Pete Alonso edged Blue Jays phenom Vladimir Guerrero Jr. in one of the greatest Derbies of all time. The rest of the week features classic games dating back to Game 5 of the 1995 ALDS where Edgar Martinez doubled home Ken Griffey Jr. from first to send the Mariners past the Yankees in the old Kingdome. (Side note: This turned out to be the last game in Don Mattingly's illustrious and mustachioed career.)

Here's the schedule for #MLBAtHome this week:

Every night, wherever you are, you can watch #MLBAtHome.



And this week’s schedule is legit. 👀 pic.twitter.com/upjZeaD2Ev — MLB (@MLB) March 30, 2020

As a Cincinnati Reds fan, I will not be tuning in tonight. I prefer not to relive the late, great Roy Halladay's no-hitter in Game 1 of the 2010 NLDS that led to a Phillies sweep. Orioles fans may want to give the whole week a pass; they're on the wrong end of two of the games on this week's slate. As if life hasn't been hard enough for O's fans the past few years.

Looking forward, to make up for showing the Reds get no-hit in their first postseason appearance in 15 years, I would like to suggest Game 1 of the 1990 World Series be included in next week's #MLBAtHome schedule. Eric Davis's home run in the first inning of that World Series is the best baseball moment of my life to date. Other contenders include Todd Benzinger gloving the final out of said Series to complete the sweep over the heavily favored Oakland A's and Jay Bruce's walk-off home run in late September to clinch the NL Central and send the 2010 Reds into the postseason.