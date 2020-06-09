Watch celebrities play games for free tonight

Jackbox

I've made no secret of my love for -- titles like the , and are inexpensive, hilarious ways to survive the pandemic, since you can play these party games with your family or with friends who are self-isolating far away from you. Recently, though, Jackbox has been hosting a series of Celebrity Jackbox games, which is just what it sounds like. Tonight is the last one (at least for now, I suppose) so if you want to be entertained for free, you'll need to tune in to the game this evening.

Tonight's final entry of Celebrity Jackbox features Charlize Theron, Joel McHale, Lauren Lapkus and Aisha Tyler, as well as one other undisclosed mystery guest. If tonight unfolds anything like previous games, the folks you know from TV will play various Jackbox games against one another via video conference while safely social distancing, and thanks to the magic of how Jackbox games work, you can play along in the exact same games using your phone or tablet.

The game is in support of the Together For Her initiative (a joint project from The Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project, CARE and the Entertainment Industry Foundation. You can learn more and, if you're so inclined, donate at Care.org.

The game livestreams as 9 p.m. ET tonight, June 9. You can watch it live:

