Microsoft's Surface event live coverage iPad 9th gen review iPad Mini (2021) review iPhone 13 and 13 Mini review iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max review Google Doodle welcomes fall

Watch Britney vs. Spears Netflix trailer: 'I just want my life back'

Filmmaker Erin Lee Carr got documents from a source connected to the singer's controversial conservatorship.

Netflix released the first trailer for its new Britney Spears documentary on Wednesday. Britney vs. Spears, from director Erin Lee Carr, comes to the streaming service on Sept. 28, and will delve into the singer's battle with her father, Jamie, who has served as her conservator for over a decade.

"I just want my life back," Britney Spears says in the trailer, adding later, "I have worked my whole life. I don't owe these people anything."

The trailer also shows fans protesting the conservatorship and shouting Spears' name, as well as snippets from interviews with experts commenting on the unusual situation the singer is in. 

Britney Spears' conservatorship has been making news since it began in 2008 but drew greater attention when a Spears-focused episode of the documentary series The New York Times Presents debuted on Feb. 5. Fans, often using the hashtag #FreeBritney, have been calling for the singer's father to step out of her life.

More on Britney Spears

Although Spears is a 39-year-old mother of two and an internationally famous pop star, she hasn't been allowed to handle her own finances since Jamie Spears was appointed her conservator back in 2008. In July, Britney Spears' attorney filed a court petition to have Jamie Spears removed from the conservatorship, and in early September, Jamie Spears himself filed a petition to end the controversial arrangement entirely.

Britney Spears herself did not participate in the documentary, the Los Angeles Times reports. But it promises to share information that hasn't come out elsewhere. Carr, 33, has worked on the film for more than two years, and told the newspaper a "source that was connected to the conservatorship ... began to give us documents in the fall of 2020."

Carr also said it's tough to believe Britney Spears needs a conservatorship at all.

"My understanding of a conservatorship is that you have to be unwilling to meet a need for clothing, shelter and to feed yourself," she said. "When I see someone doing really complex dancing and performing on a stage earning millions of dollars, those things don't seem like they belong in the same sentence."

The next hearing in Spears case is scheduled for Sept. 29, the day after the film's Netflix release.

Movies coming in 2021 and 2022 from Netflix, Marvel, HBO and more

See all photos