Borderlands 3 is real, and the first trailer is pandemonium, color and Claptrap

Borderlands is back. Like, properly back.

Gearbox Software officially announced Borderlands 3 in a cel-shaded rainbow of a trailer during the developer's panel at PAX East Thursday. The last main entry in the series, Borderlands 2, came out in 2012.

The trailer, which can be viewed below, features a number of series staples, including the iconic Psycho mask and the series unique flair for combining the desolate wasteland with all the color and sound of the New York World Fair. We also see the return of Lilith from the first Borderlands title and what seems to be the Vault Hunters that Borderlands 3 will have players control.

Now playing: Watch this: Borderlands 3 trailer revealed by Gearbox

Gearbox announced a slew of Borderlands updates that are set to drop on April 3. The first is a remastered edition of the original Borderlands will be coming to Xbox One, PS4 and PC. Graphical improvements will come for Borderlands: The Handsome Collection, The Pre-Sequel and Borderlands 2 on the same day and Borderlands 2 on PSVR will get the Borderlands 2 DLC for free "this summer."

Would-be Vault Hunters will have to wait for a release date for Borderlands 3 a little longer, but Gearbox has said more information will be coming on April 3.