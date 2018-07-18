Watch Blue Origin's high-altitude abort test during latest rocket launch

You can watch Blue Origin's latest rocket launch, which will include a high-altitude emergency abort test.

The commercial space company, founded by Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, is performing another test on its sub-orbital New Shepard spacecraft and launch vehicle. You can watch the livestream on the company's website at 8 a.m. PT/ 11 a.m. ET.

The high-altitude emergency abort test is designed to figure out what may happen when there's a problem with the launch rocket, according to Engadget.

Blue Origin launched a New Shepard rocket to space earlier in April. It was the eighth time the company successfully tested the system for future passenger flights. The spacecraft reached an altitude of 350,000 feet (106,680 meters), which was about five percent higher than previous New Shepard test flights.

Blue Origin didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Update, 7:06 a.m. PT: The launch time has changed. It should start at 8 a.m. PT.